IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.76 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $123.93 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00067332 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

