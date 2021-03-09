Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Cap of $7.51 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $209,310.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00782484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,292,293 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JOBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.