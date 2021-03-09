Orbs (ORBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.39 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Orbs has a total market cap of $85.39 million and $25.56 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.31 or 0.00783538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00027317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00030482 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

