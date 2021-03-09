Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,086.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,975.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,730.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

