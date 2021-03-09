Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000.

NYSE BUR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,477. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

