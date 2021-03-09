Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.56 Billion Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,270,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,672 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,561,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 179,459 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,755,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,367 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.13. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

