Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

