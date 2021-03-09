Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $994.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.30 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

