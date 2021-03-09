Cardano (ADA) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $37.72 billion and $4.68 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00272214 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011890 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

