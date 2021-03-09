Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 8576913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.85.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$510.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.45.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.