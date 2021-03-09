Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.62

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 42821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of $641.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $61,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

