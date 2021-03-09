Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,533,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in FMC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.39. 14,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,577. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

