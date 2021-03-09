Civitas One Day Volume Reaches $17.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $69,676.65 and $17.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00027851 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000804 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000574 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,980,163 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

