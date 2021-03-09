JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JEMI opened at GBX 147.71 ($1.93) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.70.

In other news, insider Mark Edwards purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

