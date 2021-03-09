Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12), but opened at GBX 330 ($4.31). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 339.30 ($4.43), with a volume of 57,291 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.57. The company has a market cap of £139.92 million and a PE ratio of -66.53.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

