Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 6.2% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $449.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

