Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of VGI opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

