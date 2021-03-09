Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of VGI opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.