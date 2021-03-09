DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.54-9.94, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.40-5.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.