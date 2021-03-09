Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

HIW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. 3,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 362,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 63,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

