Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $591,000 in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of DWS Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,765,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,597 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KTF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.40. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.