$118.80 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report $118.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $120.50 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $92.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $309.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 4,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,986. The stock has a market cap of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of -424.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $66.00.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821 over the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

