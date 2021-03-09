Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes $784,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 76,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,449. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

