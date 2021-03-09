Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.63. 102,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

