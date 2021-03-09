Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. 2,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

