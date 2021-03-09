Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hormel Foods also reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,142. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.