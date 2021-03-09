Peet DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $53,587.32 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Peet DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002500 BTC on popular exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $53,587.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peet DeFi has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.95 or 0.00502180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00077040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.78 or 0.00520399 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Peet DeFi Token Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,728 tokens. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

