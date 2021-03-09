Zacks Investment Research Lowers People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Hold

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Recently, the company signed an all-stock deal to merge with M&T Bank. Despite the prevailing low rates, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. Also, on the back of solid liquidity position, it carries a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans is concerning. Also, persistently rising expenses on account of merger-related costs limit bottom-line expansion to some extent.”

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.