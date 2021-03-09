The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Opportunistic acquisitions over the past year have strengthened Schwab’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings in the upcoming quarters. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to higher client assets and rise in brokerage accounts, which in turn is improving the company's market share. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. 392,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $5,228,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

