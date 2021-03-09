Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 859,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 112,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,614. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.