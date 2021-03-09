Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,463 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 235,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,880,684. The firm has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

