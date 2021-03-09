Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.

Heritage Global stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 8,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,066. Heritage Global has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

