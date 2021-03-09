XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

