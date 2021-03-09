Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $738,171,000 after purchasing an additional 370,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $512.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,618. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

