-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

VYGR opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

