-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

VYGR opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.