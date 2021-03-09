Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,762,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 104,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

