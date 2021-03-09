Cerity Partners LLC Has $26.80 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up 0.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $26,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 629,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,083.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,907.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,873 shares of company stock valued at $277,071. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,205. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

