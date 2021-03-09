Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,396,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTWNU traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.83. 325,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,440. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.