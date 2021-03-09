Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $308,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AerCap by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in AerCap by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AerCap by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AerCap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,080. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -221.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

