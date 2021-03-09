Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $245,192.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,058. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.