Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $400.76. 8,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,681. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

