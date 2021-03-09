Yearn Secure Hits Market Capitalization of $767,753.26 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $767,753.26 and approximately $11,177.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Yearn Secure token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.32 or 0.00506869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00069220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.00511828 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Yearn Secure

Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,016 tokens. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

