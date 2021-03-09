AtonRa Partners Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,591 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $132.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,284 shares of company stock worth $6,752,241. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

