AtonRa Partners Makes New $997,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,233. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 145.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.