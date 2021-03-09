AtonRa Partners Invests $726,000 in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

EVOP stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. 9,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,203. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

