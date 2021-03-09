Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

