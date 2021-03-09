Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 779 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

NRG traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. 25,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,861. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.