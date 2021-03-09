General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

GD traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $171.81. 8,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.