Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

