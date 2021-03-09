GXChain (GXC) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and $7.25 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,051,085 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

