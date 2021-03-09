Cressida Hogg Purchases 1,150 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider Cressida Hogg acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59).

Shares of LON LSEG traded up GBX 244 ($3.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,850 ($102.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,921. The firm has a market cap of £36.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a one year low of GBX 7,225 ($94.40) and a one year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

